The Kenan Center was given a letter of support by the Common Council at its Wednesday meeting. The letter will go toward supporting the non-profit in its quest for 2023 federal grants.
What those funds will be used for exactly, hasn’t been made public.
Currently, Scott Deluca, president of the board of governors for the Kenan Center, said in a cross-country phone call that a committee of volunteers has been drafting a “campus master plan.”
“In the near future we’ll invite the public to execute the plan,” he said. “The Kenan Center is doing its due diligence and we are very grateful for the City Council’s support of the project and the campus master plan.”
Alderman at large Lisa Swanson-Gellerson, newly appointed to the Common Council, said that the Kenan Center was “the hearbeat” of the Lockport community and has been since it was built in 1969.
“All good things are happening there,” she said. “It’s enriching the community with art, recreation and education for all ages.”
All six of the attending aldermen signed the communication letter from Adam VanDeMark, a representative of the Kenan Center, who said he had hoped that the new council would support the 2023 project, as the previous board had in 2022.
Deluca said that while the campus master plan is currently in its infancy, there are a lot of ideas. He did say, however, that the committee does not want to, “put the carriage before the horse” and will be seeking grants from foundations before nailing down specifics. He said that the letter of support from the Common Council would be helpful in garnering those funds.
Because the plan is unfinished, Deluca could not say whether a new building was going to be built or what other kind of amenities would be provided, but that the mission of the Kenan Center was to serve the community.
“When it is done it will be used for a multitude of reasons. For a diverse range of people,” Deluca said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.