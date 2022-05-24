At the Common Council is expected to vote on a new noise ordinance for the City of Lockport at tonight’s meeting. The current policy is almost 40 years old and too “subjective” and “difficult to legally enforce,” according to Mayor Michelle Roman.
Having held a public hearing on the matter on May 11, the current draft gives specific decibel levels noise can elevate to, as well as other specific measures such as a dog barking continuously for 10 minutes or intermittently for 30 minutes.
While no one came forward to oppose the new ordinance, Shawn Hughes, a 30-year resident of the city, was at the public hearing where he brought his research on the subject of noise and noise ordinances to further convince officials of the necessity of some kind of noise policy to the city streets.
Hughes also talked to the US&J, Tuesday, about his experience with noise in his own neighborhood.
“I started noticing it about four to five years ago,” he said. “I’ve lived there for 30 years. A lot of it is people passing through, maybe because there’s less potholes.”
The problem Hughes has is with so-called “boom cars” – cars that play music at high volume – which he said rattle his windows when they pass. A history teacher at Niagara-Wheatfield, Hughes said that during the pandemic, he could still hear the bass from passing vehicles as he taught his remote classroom in the basement of his home.
“And it’s not because I don’t like the music,” he said. “I have no problems with it. It’s just the bass.”
Hughes came armed with knowledge at the public hearing with an article from Elkhart, Indiana, where heavy fines have been adopted to fight against loud noises in 2015. Hughes said he contacted the assistant police chief in Elkhart who confirmed that the policy works.
Hughes suggested that Lockport follow suit, even attain a Noise Enforcement Officer for its jurisdiction and start writing tickets, but anything would help for the situation, which he calls a public health issue.
“Hearing loss begins after 7.5 minutes of listening to noises of 120 decibels,” he said. “That’s what level of noise that is coming from inside the vehicle and when the windows are down, I think, the people outside are also exposed.”
At the very least, Hughes noted that drivers listening to music at that decibel with hearing loss will not respond quickly to emergency vehicles’ sirens and that can lead to a life or death situation for someone else.
“So, it is a threat to public safety,” he said.
While the new ordinance does not name “boom cars” specifically, there are provisions for “sound reproduction”
“No person shall operate, play or permit the operation or playing of any radio, television, phonograph, drum, musical instrument, sound amplifier or similar device which produces, reproduces or amplifies sound between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday in such a manner as to create unreasonable noise across a real property boundary,” it reads, “(Or) in such a manner as to create unreasonable noise at 50 feet from such a device, when operated in or on a motor vehicle on a public highway or in a boat in public waters.”
Hughes said he’d take whatever he can.
“I may have to move,” he said. “I don’t want to, but if it keeps up, I may have to.”
