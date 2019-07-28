Community Closet ready to celebrate second year

YOUNGSTOWN — Wear-n-Share, a community clothing closet located in the Lewiston-Porter School District’s office on Creek Road has been open for nearly two years and is part of Inter-Community Services that was started in 2010 by a group of individuals in Ransomville who had opened a food pantry.
Erin Howard is the director for both the “Wear-n-Share” and the original food pantry “Care-n-Share” located in Ransomille.
“We roughly have about 100 people coming in each month,” Howard said. “We’re open a total of eight hours throughout the week on three different days.”
Howard explained that in addition to the times — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, the closet is now open from 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays. There are no restrictions on who can use the closet and they can take as much as they like.
“Everyone is allowed to come,” Howard said. “So, low-income to just people who are trying to save money. Families with lots of kids who are going through (clothes) like crazy, you need some extra clothes.”
Howard also said that it’s not just everyday clothing for sale. There’s a selection of prom dresses and other formal-wear for the taking.
Obstacles for the closet have been few and far between. Howard said that the board members of Wear-n-Share simply approached the school district about giving the closet a home before being awarded the space, free of charge. She said the only real obstacle the closet has faced is storage.
“We want people to bring in donations and usually people do, they’ll bring in a bag and then they’ll take a bag,” Howard said. “But we don’t have any storage at all. At times, this is just full. So, that’s our biggest obstacle."
In addition to financial reasons, Howard said that some people come in interested in recycling old clothes for new outfits. No one likes to throw things out, she said.
“I don’t want to throw away all the clothes, so, I bring all my extra clothes here,” Howard said. “Also we’ve had drama clubs come for their productions. The Wilson Drama Club came. They were doing ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ so they were looking for '50s styles clothes. They got a lot of stuff here.”
Besides clothes and food, ICS offers volunteering opportunities as well.
“We’re always looking for volunteers, especially Saturday hours,” Howard said. “When you’re driving away from your shift, you’re feeling really good that you helped a lot of people… you get to know everyone, they get to be family.”
More information can be found at intercommunityservices.org.
