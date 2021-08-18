Community confronts alderman on resolution involving officers in Troy Hodge case

Third Ward Alderman Mark Devine faced a crowd of outraged citizens – many friends and family of the late Troy Hodge – at the the city’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday.
The alderman had proposed a discontinuation of any legal action to bring about disciplinary charges against the four Lockport police officers, including former police officer Marissa Bonito, who had Troy Hodge in custody when he died in his mother’s driveway in June of 2019.
Several members of the community took Devine to task for making the proposal during the public session at the start of the Common Council’s regular meeting. The council was then advised of possibly illegalities in the resolution at which point it went into executive session for 45 minutes.
Devine eventually withdrew the resolution.
While New York State Attorney General Letitia James had released a report on Hodge’s death, saying that her office was unable to gather evidence against the officers, many of the spectators at Wednesday night’s meeting asserted that Hodge was killed wrongfully by the police and that justice should come from the courts, not the city’s Common Council.
Lockport Corporate Counsel Laura Benedict’s analysis of the legal situation came to the same conclusion when she spoke to the officials.
“It’s not in their enumerative power to direct the legal department how to handle cases,” Benedict said of the council after the adjournment of the meeting. At the Committee of the Whole meeting at 5 p.m. she had said much of the same, explaining that it is her duty to advise the council if they are about to make a legally wrong action.
Shortly after Benedict spoke during the meeting, a contentious back-and-fourth between Devine and some of the crowd precipitated the officials going into an executive session.
“When we vote on this tonight, everybody who wants to speak will be able to speak,” Devine said, then asserted that the attorney general’s report said the police did not kill Hodge which enraged members of the community.
A sign showing Hodge – deceased and covered with bruises – was held up while spectators asked Devine what he’d say if it was his son, his daughter.
The council went into executive session and stayed there for almost an hour.
Nicole Calamita, Hodge’s girlfriend, was in the crowd and said that the decision of whether the officers involved in Hodge’s death are disciplined shouldn’t be the matter of a vote by a council. It should be handled by the justice system.
Calamita described how the last two years have been for her and her family.
“It’s been hell,” she said. “It’s literally been hell. His daughter will never … he won’t be there for any of her milestones, nothing, and it’s just horrible. I don’t wish this on anyone, but if this doesn’t change its going to happen to someone else. Absolutely.”
When the council came back to the meeting, members of the community were given the opportunity to speak to the issue. Ronnie Cheatham said the board had lost their mind.
“Do any of you guys understand what’s at stake here?” Cheatham asked. “This is seriously uncalled for. Did any one of you come to Tina (Fatima Hodge) and say, ‘You know what, I’m sorry about your loss?’ Did any one of you even care about what she has to go through every single day? I feel the pain. She’s my cousin! She’s crying all the time! Sometimes you can’t even help her deal with it. And you’re up here worrying about a resolution where a person already has a job? And you’re worrying about him getting away from a desk? Are you serious? This is uncalled for! Did any of the officers come to Tina and say I’m sorry? It was an accident? Nobody apologized, not one of you!”
Fatima Hodge, Troy’s mother, also spoke, sometimes tearfully as she remembered that night when she called 911 because Troy was acting erratically and she believed he needed the help of a medical professional. Instead the police arrived, starting an interaction that led to Hodge’s death right in front of his mother’s eyes.
“They beat my child like they beat a piece of steak,” Hodge said. “They beat him like he was nothing!”
In the end Devine withdrew the resolution, quietly and without comment to the press.
“I’m feeling like the right decision was made,” Calamita told the US&J. “I’m very happy. I think it’s very big of him to withdraw it. He should never put it on the table, but he owned it and brought it off and I’m happy with that. That’s all we’re asking is that people just do the right thing.”
