The question is this: What to do in today? With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging in the U.S., the subsequent economic shutdown looms over every family’s paycheck, and a country divided over issues that are as old as its inception, the question is: What can be done?
For some, the answer is as old as the question itself and it’s not a typical action or law or even a grocery list. The answer is prayer and meditation.
“What can I do? How am I, a person, able to make some kind of change and make things better?” said Pam Leibring, a woman who asked the question and came up with an idea that bloomed into “Love Rising: A Community Day of Prayer & Meditation.”
“In my mind, it was just calling different churches, maybe we can a shared service,” she said. “Then it got a little bit bigger when I started bringing in people to help me. We had a meeting and some of the symbolism started to come out as we had conversations about praying for our community from dawn to dusk, of bringing churches together.”
Leibring’s idea blossomed into an all day event, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. While initial organizers, and Leibring, are a part of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Burt, the event is considered to be non-denominational and not only for the religious.
“The idea came about as a way to just bring people together to focus on what can unite us,” Leibring said. “Right now in our world there are so many things that are pulling us apart. (But) love and prayer and justice and peace, and some of the big things in life (bring us together). We all can agree those are important. Health and healing. That’s what I was our idea.”
Leibring noted that St. Andrew’s has been conducting service online since March, and would do so again on this event. Those who feel drawn to the event are also asked to attend St. Andrew’s Cafe Service the following week where people can the start dialogue on what they felt during “Love Rising” which will also be online.
“We’re going to do a service that’s on Facebook Live, we want to keep things very safe. We didn’t want people to gather in the middle of Newfane when you’re supposed to be six feet apart, wearing masks, so we talked about how we could still bring people together.”
Those interested are asked to contact Leibring or visit the website at love-rising.com. The resources page includes prayers to meditate on. There will also be two activities that parents can share with their children including finding rocks on the beach and painting them, because each rock is special and together they make up the beach, just like people who make the world.
“People can sign up online or they can call me or go into their church and sign up to do an hour or however much time, but we suggested an hour of prayer. They could do it at their homes, they could choose to pray in a more local surroundings. You can go to a church to pray. We have a church garden that is beautiful at St. Andrew’s, they can pray there.”
The three church’s currently participating in the event are: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Burt, Newfane United Methodist Church and Olcott United Methodist Church.
Those who sign up will receive a free lawn sign, which Leibring said will look good next to any sign the owner may choose to stand up next to it. Locations to pick them up are:
St. Andrew’s Community Store at 2768 Main St., Newfane, Artisan Alley Shop at 2714 Main St., Newfane, Maxwell Station Restaurant at 1571 Lockport St., Olcott, and Schulze Winery at 2090 Coomer Rd.
