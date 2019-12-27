Lockport's new top cop says he joined Lockport Police Department to serve his community.
"I've always had a sense of service to the community ... For me, it's always been kind of a 'service before self' motto," Police Chief Steven K. Abbott said. "I just enjoy dealing with the public. I enjoy dealing with people."
Abbott, 50, was born and raised in Lockport. He went to work for LPD in 1995 and worked his way up to lieutenant detective status before retiring in February 2018. During his tenure, Abbott was a road patrol lieutenant for nine years, an administrative lieutenant for two years and a lieutenant detective for another two years. As such, his speciality was investigating juvenile sex crimes. Simultaneously Abbott served as LPD's unofficial Information Technology specialist.
After the city launched a search for a new police chief last year, Abbott eventually heard the call to act and made himself a candidate for the job.
"I spent a lot of time reuniting myself with my daughters for time lost, because I lived here (at police headquarters) for so much ... . Now my wife is working full time," Abbott said. "I'm blessed to be able to retire and spend that time with my family, and not only that but especially to come back to lead the department as well."
Abbott says police officers have to take on multiple roles; in addition to enforcing the law, they're also tasked with looking out for members of the public and their wellness.
"So often we hear in law enforcement, we're not social workers, we're not mental health (workers). But we are, and the public really wants us to do that as well," he said. "We all live in this community ... at the end of the day, it's about everybody taking care of everybody."
To help address relations between LPD and the minority community, which became a topic of public discussion earlier this year with the death of African American resident Troy Hodge after an encounter with police, Abbott said he would like to open lines of communication. He is open to whatever will work, be it a block meeting, a ward meeting or just some time before or after a city council meeting.
"At the end of the day, the public and the police and the city all have to communicate," he said. "If you don't have conversation about the issues, an honest conversation ... nothing will ever be fixed."
Abbott believes some of the biggest challenges facing LPD are keeping up employee morale, the pending New York State Attorney General's report on Hodge's death and getting officers into a community engagement mindset.
"You always have morale as an issue, but the manpower tends to help. It is a tough job and these officers do a great job. And they need their rest too from the stress as well. So you're always trying to balance that," Abbott said. "Obviously the AG's report is still looming out there, and that is going to be what it is going to be. It's just really waiting on that. And really getting the officers into the mindset of community engagement."
When he isn't working, Abbott enjoys his home time.
"I love the outdoors. If I can be outdoors with my family, it's probably the best thing ever. It's probably the most relaxing thing in my life," he said.
Anyone who's interested in speaking with Abbott may contact him at 439-6747 or sabbott@lockportny.gov.
