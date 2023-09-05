No matter the time of year, healthy aging is an area of prime focus amongst the members of Team Alice.
The group is teaming up with state Assembly member Mike Norris, the Dale Association and numerous other community groups to host a program for seniors as a part of Healthy Aging Month, which is observed annually during September.
The program, aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of overmedication and suggesting how to become more engaged in one’s own health care decisions, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St.
Team Alice founder Mary Brennan-Taylor said the program will provide free resources and education on a number of issues that affect the health of seniors. The providers include Visually Impaired Advancement, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the county health department and the county Office of the Aging.
“They will walk away not with a one-size-fits-all, but would walk away with a folder with information specific to where (their) health is right now,” Brennan-Taylor said.
“I think the education piece of it is really needed for people to take control of their own care,” Dale Association President/CEO Maureen Wendt added.
Brennan-Taylor started Team Alice following the death of her mother, Alice, in 2009 due to improper and overprescribed medications she was given while hospitalized, including some that were proven to be harmful to the elderly.
“We could not save my mother, but this is saving all of the future Alices,” Brennan-Taylor said.
Since its inception, Brennan-Taylor and the members of Team Alice at the University of Buffalo’s Center for Successful Aging have advocated for senior patients in an effort to combat threats such as overprescription, medical harm and overall ageism in the health care system.
“It’s not just about funding and those types of things. It’s about awareness, and that’s really what we were looking for — a way to get the message out about medication safety and patient safety in particular, especially for the geriatric population,” Brennan-Taylor said.
The healthy aging program is the culmination of several months of planning and conversations Team Alice members had with Norris and Dale Association management to raise awareness in the community while Healthy Aging Month is observed.
“This is a great opportunity for us to educate seniors on a real risk out there in terms of the proper medication, how they’re being prescribed and the reconciliation of those medications,” Norris said. “I want to be able to help promote this project even further on a statewide level.”
The UB Schools of Pharmacy and Medicine will be on hand to provide free screenings for blood pressure and bone density.
Robert Wahler, an associate professor in the UB School of Pharmacy and head pharmacist at Niagara Hospice, said the program will also include a tool that can examine a person’s medications and determine the likelihood that medication puts them at risk of a fall.
“Medications certainly can be a contributor to falls,” Wahler said. “What we give them is a risk score. It’s kind of like a grade point average...we’ll print it out and be able to provide it for them to take back to their (doctor).”
Wahler noted that the program isn’t just for seniors, it could also be helpful to their loved ones and caretakers.
“We hope it even gives their care partner the opportunity to stand up,” he said.
For more information, or to reserve seats, contact Norris’ district office at 716-839-4691 or norrism@nyassembly.gov.
