Community helping late mother fulfill college dreams for children

Tabatha Page-Miller always wanted her children to go to college.
The 40-year-old Newfane mother of three died Sept. 1 in Niagara Hospice following a two-year battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.
didn’t have a lot of time to have everything she deserved, but she did raise a family and she gave it everything she had. In lieu of flowers, Page-Miller's obituary asked that friends and family donate to her children’s education. As of Saturday, a Go Fund Me fund had reached nearly $1,700.
Two of Page-Miller's children, Kenny Allore Jr. and Arianna Allore, are both moving into a new chapter in their lives without her. Arianna is to graduate from Newfane High School next summer, and Kenny is finishing his final semester of NCCC.
In addition, an event was held Saturday at Marvins at Widewaters in Lockport. Owner Brandon Marvins decided to donate all the profits from Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Marvins said he knew Tabatha from high school at Starpoint and Arianna works for him at the foodstand each summer. Baskets were auctioned, live music was played, and a trailer of pumpkins were included in the fundraiser.
The property was always envisioned as a place for the community to gather, said Marvins, and during COVID-19 there were many hardships for many people, so it was a good thing to bring people together for a good cause.
“She was just such a kind and caring person,” Kenny said. “She looked after us, she worked so hard for us. The main thing I miss is her energy and spirit and care.”
Arianna said her mother was “the laugh of the party,” and that she kept the family together.
“She taught me to live life to the fullest,” Arianna said.
Arianna has aspirations for becoming a family lawyer, the reason for which is her tenacity for debate.
“I’m good at arguing,” she said.
Arianna works two jobs right now, one at Marvins, which is a seasonal job and her first job, and the second at Chop’s Shop Pizzeria. Kenny Allore is working for Eaton Office Supply as a delivery driver and intends to attend SUNY Buffalo State college to continue his education to eventually become a science teacher.
“I’ve been saving up a little more money,” he said. “Before I transfer up to Buff State, because I know that higher tier of knowledge is more expensive, so I want to have a bigger safety cushion.”
Her children also talked about the two years of helping her mother while she battled cancer.
“Generally it was taking her to and from appointments at Roswell,” Kenny said. “Helping her at home with her medication distribution and mobility towards the end.”
Tabatha's children also wanted to thank the community.
“People I haven’t even met before that are taking time out of their day to be here, donating their own money, that’s something that we appreciate immensely, and I can’t express my gratitude enough,” Kenny said.
The gofundme page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tabatha-miller-childrens-education-fund.
