God’s Voice Ministries is holding a free event at Altro Park on Willow Street from 1-8 p.m. Sunday, August 22 called “Community in Unity – Reconnecting Through Christ”.
According to Pastor Terry Bryant, the goal is to reconnect people, “back to their neighbors, back to the ministries and services in the area,”
At the event, 200 backpacks for students will be given away, 100 for grades K-6 and 100 for 7-12. The city stage will host Christian bands and entertainers. Food trucks, bounce houses, games, as well as a rock painting tent and prayer tent will be available.
Area groups such as Save the Michaels and Lockport Cares will be at the event handing out information and looking for volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.