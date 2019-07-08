Residents will have the chance to offer their input on efforts to revitalize the Erie Canal.
The state's Reimagine the Canals initiative, an effort to identify new uses for the canal, will hold a community engagement session at the Challenger Learning Center, 160 Washburn St., from 6 to 8 p.m. July 15. The effort follows a similar Reimagine the Canals initiative last year, which solicited ideas to boost local economies, increase recreation and strengthen environmental resilience along the Erie Canal.
"These sessions are a great opportunity for the public to help shape the future of the Erie Canal," said Joanie Mahoney, the Reimagine the Canals Task Force chair.
