BARKER — Barker Public Library is seeking input from the community on what else should be done at their new library building once it’s ready to open. A new village hall and library are currently under construction, to replace the original shared building that burned in 2019.
“We want to know what the community would like to see at the library, and how we can be of service to the school district, the town, the village, and community service organizations,” said Kathie Smith, president of the Barker Library Board.
Smith said she wants to find ways to increase library usage, particularly among young people and senior citizens. Board members and library staff plan on hosting community meetings to solicit such ideas. They already attended the Barker school board meeting on Wednesday, and are planning to attend the Somerset town board’s next meeting on July 13.
“We want people to spend more time with activities there, rather than just to grab a book and leave,” said Smith.
Some of the ideas suggested in an informal survey include meeting and tutoring rooms. Though some suggestions, such as having a cafe in the building, might not be feasible, librarian Lisa Thompson said a coffee cart could be a good compromise.
Other ideas being tossed around include stocking the library with puzzles and having board game nights, card game nights and video game nights for teenagers. The library staff are also hoping to have frequent contact with the Barker school district through assignment alerts, so that the library can set aside books related to subjects being studied in class.
Construction of the new village hall and library remains in the first phase. No tentative completion or opening dates have been announced.
Community members who want to give their input on library improvements may leave notes at the library’s temporary location, 8673 Church St., leave a message at the “contact us” section of the library’s website or Facebook page, or email Thompson at lthom@nyoga.org.
“If it’s something that we can do easily enough without rebuilding the building, then we’ll definitely take that recommendation into account,” Thompson said.
