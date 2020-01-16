Soup-a-Palooza will take place during the Lockport Community Market at Harrison Place on Saturday.
The goal of Soup-a-Palooza is to raise money and food for local food pantries, by offering samples of soups from 10 local restaurants. One sample costs $1 or one canned good.
These restaurants are participating:
— Danny Sheehan's Steakhouse, Louisiana style gumbo.
— Lock 34 Bar and Grill, shrimp and corn chowder.
— Village Eatery Italian Bistro, Italian wedding soup.
— Davison Road Inn, clam casino soup.
— Stooges Stuffed Burger Bar, cheese burger soup.
— Bonjour Crepes, sweet potato bisque.
— Ashley's Culinary Creations, ham and white bean soup.
— Parker's Pit, smoked brisket barley soup.
— Stone Hollow Farm, chicken corn chowder.
— The Penalty Box, Italian sausage tortellini soup.
The first Soup-a-Palooza, organized in October 2018, raised $926 and 364 canned goods for five food pantries in the city. The fundraiser is organized by Lockport Main Street Inc.
Lockport Community Market will be open from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. Saturday. To access the market, enter Harrison Place at South and Washburn streets.
For more information, check out www.facebook.com/lockportcommunitymarket.
