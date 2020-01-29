Lockport Community Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Harrison Place. Ten-plus vendors will sample their local products, Medina FFA is selling birdhouses and Tommy Nowocien will perform for two hours beginning at 11 a.m.
Also, Super Bowl squares will be sold at the market information table. One square is $20; with the square, the buyer gets a $5 token that's redeemable at any of the 25-plus vendor stands at the market.
To access the market, use the entrance to Harrison Place at South and Washburn streets.
According to market organizer Lockport Main Street Inc.: Soup-a-Palooza 2020, which took place during the Jan. 18 community market, raised 498 canned food donations and $957 cash for local food pantries. Also, Davison Road Inn was named Grand Champion of the local soup sampling fest.
