Community members speak out on Troy Hodge's death and its impact on Lockport

As evidenced by Thursday's events in the city, the death of Troy Hodge still has the hearts and minds of Lockport’s residents.
Multiple individuals from different walks of life in the city talked frankly about his death, the 18 months of silence before the release of what many considered a damning video against the officers involved and finally the report by New York State Attorney General Letitia James stating her office would not pursue charges against the Lockport officers, which was made public this past March.
Renee Cheatham, one of Hodge’s family members, spoke heatedly of the date, June 16, 2019, when Hodge, following an encounter with police, died in what the AG’s report called “excited delirium.” Cheatham disagreed with this conclusion.
“I’ve seen the report, I’ve seen the videos, I’ve seen the beating they put on him,” she said. “I’ve seen all of the evidence. … We’re not going to sit back and allow this, we’re going to go further and go to the top. … We’re not going away. We’re going to go to Supreme Court.”
Cheatham said that Hodge’s mother, Fatima Hodge, had asked the police for help, but instead ended up witnessing “the life getting sucked out of her son” during his encounter with Lockport police. She said people need to become proactive with the election of their officials, including local attorney generals who she said steered the investigation.
“People of power who are not doing their job should be removed, I’m an advocate of that. You don’t deserve my vote,” she said. “Nobody else has to go home everyday and not have their son in their life. They didn’t have their son taken away right in front of them. … they’re killers, they killed him.”
Lenny Thomas said he knew Hodge as a 16-year-old when he would come and play basketball in the “open gym” that was part of what the schools once offered youth and young adults.
Thomas said Hodge was more than nice, that he never said anything bad about another person.
“Troy was a heck of a guy, he was always the person who would give the shirt off his back,” Thomas said. “That was who Troy was, he was always looking out for the other person.”
What stood out to Thomas concerning the investigation of Hodge’s death was how long it was drawn out. He said Hodge’s story should be getting national attention and Lockport in particular should be changing how it deals with medical calls.
“Troy’s mother called and said he was having an adverse reaction to medication,” he said. “That doesn’t require any police to come and handle that situation. That requires a medical person from the county to come and handle that situation. … I think if the medical people were called to Troy Hodge’s situation, he would still be alive today.”
Willy Johnson, a local business owner on Main Street, supports the police, but he also sees room for change, as well as opportunity to do so in the Lockport.
“Personally I don’t agree with the AG’s decision, but it is what it is, how are you going to change it? The only thing I think they really need is more training over there, especially in de-escalation,” Johnson said. “And the point I really want to emphasize is that this community has never had black officers and I truly believe that if we narrow that gap, if we leveled things out in the police department, as far as adding minorities, that might make for a better community.”
Johnson said that when it comes to the hiring of officers, more emphasis should be put on how that potential officer will handle an adverse situation, and less on a civil service test.
“I know people who have failed that test, who would make excellent police officers,” he said, explaining that he understands that state testing is required, but that on a city level, there might be room to change requirements.
“How does it go when these police officers pass the test, but they don’t have people skills and they don’t know how to stand in somebody else’s shoes, a person of color, and they go on a call? How is that going to effect the person that just got stopped by the police?“ Johnson said. “That’s something that Troy Hodge might’ve run into.”
Connor Abbott, a 28 year-old native of Lockport, works as a bartender – and was involved with the group, Citizens for Change – said that the best thing for Lockport is to move forward, but that it’s not going to be easy.
“In what way is resisting arrest or evading – it’s against the law – but in what reality is it met with death?” Abbott said. “The punishment is defined by law. You do some jail time, it’s not death.”
Abbott said this reality, the reality that led to Hodge’s death, can only be rationalized that “disgusting” people have “disgusting” views where a Black person is somehow less than human, even in Lockport.
“Disgusting is the nicest way I can put something like that,” he said.
Abbott said he knew some of Hodge’s family through playing sports in high school, but he did not know them well. When he heard about Hodge’s death, he was immediately struck by it.
“I couldn’t believe it could happen in this community,” Abbott said. “Not to say that I was surprised because Lockport does have racist people with racist ideology, but you see stuff like that on the news. A Black person killed by police. It’s awful, terrible, and like anything, you don’t think it’ll happen in your community. You kind of live a sheltered life until it hits home.”
“Troy didn’t have to die that day,” he added.
Despite this, Abbott said he would never discourage anyone from moving into Lockport.
“I would welcome them with open arms, as you should welcome anybody. Discouraging someone from moving here because of a problem with race sort of perpetrates the trend,” he said. “It keeps the city white. It would keep the people out that those disgusting people want out. … It would let them win.”
“You just hope at some point that we will make some change,” Abbott said. “I don’t know how long it will take, but we’ve got to keep taking steps in the right direction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.