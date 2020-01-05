After the holidays, everyone is stuck with a gift or two that they just cannot use. Community Missions is giving everyone an opportunity to put those gifts to work for good, and throwing you a party, too!
In preparation for its 23rd annual Sweetheart Dinner, Community Missions will hold a Re-Gifting Party on Thursday at Chill 443, 443 Main St., Niagara Falls. Admission into the party is a re-gift (or any item) valued at $25 or more, or a gift card of the same value. The event will be held after work from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and will include hors d’oeuvres, a 50/50 raffle, free games, drink specials, and live music by Premier Sound DJ’s.
Items collected will be included as prizes in the annual Sweetheart Dinner, to be held on Feb. 7 at Sheraton Niagara Falls. The fundraiser benefits the agency’s Crisis & Community Services, including the Community Kitchen, Food Pantry, Clothes Closet, and Emergency Housing Shelter, and will feature more than 100 baskets, gift cards, lottery tickets, silent auction items and numerous raffles.
Contact Events & Volunteer Manager Susan Falbo at 285-3403, ext. 2225 with further questions or to purchase tickets for the Sweetheart Dinner. Dinner tickets can also be purchased online at www.communitymissions.org.
