When a fire ripped through a Robinson Road apartment building Monday and left 13 residents homeless, dozens of their neighbors stepped in to help.
One day after the fire, Lockport resident William Bisher created a Facebook page, Help Robinson Road Fire Victims, to solicit donations of food, clothes, appliances and other everyday items. In just three days, Bisher received dozens of individual donations, four volunteers to help with pick-ups and drop-offs, and hundreds of posts and comments from local residents who wished to chip in.
“I’m just trying to help out," Bisher said. "It turned into something big. I’m proud of our community. They open up, and everybody jumps aboard and does what they can to help their fellow citizens.”
His volunteers — Jacquie Hoffman, Amy Wilkins Bork, Samantha J. Daughtery and Crystal Langdon — have collected dozens of boxes, bags and bins full of clothes, shoes, jackets, toiletries, small appliances, kitchen utensils, food and more. Stevie V's Pizzeria is also collecting clothing and other items, and had already received seven donations by Friday morning. They're also accepting toys for two children who lost their toy collections in the fire.
"We don’t have a specific set goal for what we need," Bisher said. "Their needs are going to be great for a long time. A lot of them lost everything."
The fire broke out at 6289 Robinson Road after 3 p.m. Monday and tore through the building so quickly many residents were left fleeing for their lives.
One tenant had to jump from a third-story window to escape.
Courtney Wiley-Blue, who uses a wheelchair because of an illness, said she only escaped because her son, MySon Jones-Wiley, carried her out with help from other tenants and emergency medical technicians who arrived on scene.
The fire caused $750,000 in damages to the eight-unit apartment building and destroyed $250,000 worth of personal possessions. The building is expected to be condemned. Two pet cats perished.
"We lost everything," Wiley-Blue said.
Wiley-Blue has been staying at Lockport Inn and Suites, courtesy of funding from the American Red Cross. She's hoping someone can help her find a landlord who has a vacant apartment that fits her special needs, saying the Red Cross will pay for only a few more nights at the hotel.
She wants to find a place in the town or city of Lockport, where she has lived her entire life. "I'm a Lockportian," she said.
One bright spot in the nightmare has been the response from her neighbors. Her son's friends and fellow students at Lockport High School have donated gift cards, shoes and clothing, along with supporting him emotionally.
"The Lockport High School has been phenomenal to my family," Wiley-Blue said. “It’s been out of this world.”
