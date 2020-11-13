Donations are flowing in for a pair of GoFundMe accounts established to support the family of the 11-year-old girl who was killed following an accident in which she was struck by a vehicle while walking along Rapids Road on Tuesday.
The first account, created in honor of the 11-year-old girl named Mackenzie by her grandmother Lucy Stamp, had a goal of $5,000 and, by Friday morning, had raised more than $13,000 to support the girl's family.
A separate account, established by Amber Barrett, is designed to raise funds to cover funeral and medical expenses for Mackenzie’s father, Tony.
“Mackenzie was a wonderful, bright and loving girl,” Barrett said in the GoFundMe account description. “She put her life on the line in order to save her friends from an oncoming car, which resulted in her being critically injured. She fought with all the strength she had, but was unable to pull through.”
The accident that took Mackenzie’s life occurred Tuesday evening in the 7500 block of Rapids Road. MacKenzie was among a group of five girls who were walking along the road when three of them, including Mackenzie, were struck by a vehicle. Following the accident, Mackenzie was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo where she was listed in critical condition. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office confirmed her death on Thursday.
One of the other girls was treated and released from Oishei Children’s Hospital. The third victim was listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who might have been a witness to call 438-3393 to speak with investigators.
The male driver of the vehicle was not injured and authorities say he has been cooperative with investigators and has not been charged.
Donations are being welcomed at the GoFundMe page organized by Amber Barrett by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/tonys-aid-for-funeral-expenses. To donate to the GoFundMe page organized by Lucy Stamp visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/mackenzie039s-funeral-expenses.
