MIDDLEPORT — Results of a survey asking residents of the Royalton Hartland school district what they want in the next district superintendent were presented to the school board this week.
Anthony Day, executive director of the Western New York Educational Service Council, reported that among the things surveyed residents value, first and foremost they want a superintendent who has experience working in a rural school setting. Regarding professional background, most respondents said the superintendent should have five or more years of teaching or counseling experience; the second most popular response was experience as a building principal.
WYNESC is serving as the district's paid search consultant as the process of replacing former superintendent Henry Stopinski is conducted. Stopinski left in late June, at the close of the 2021-2022 school year, and the district's director of technology, Jill Heck, is interim superintendent.
Of the public feedback given in the survey, Day said it's similar to what school trustees indicated they're looking for.
“The community’s feedback was pretty much in line with what the board had in place. The community wants to have a relationship with the superintendent, and they want that person to be a leader, a chief learning officer, and a person who’s responsible for the community,” Day said.
The online survey drew 130 participants between Aug. 22 and Sept. 6 including 98 parents, 52 community members, 25 staff members, five students and five business owners.
The district will post its call for applicants on Monday; advertisement of the vacancy is to be regional and statewide, according to Day. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 14. The search timetable calls for qualified candidates to be interviewed by the school board later in October, semifinalists in early November and finalists in mid November. A final decision is expected by Dec. 15.
“This is a good district,” Day said. “This is a good opportunity for someone, and I think we’ll get some good candidates for the Roy-Hart community.”
In a departure from common practice in the area, the Roy-Hart school board contracted with WYNESC rather than Orleans / Niagara BOCES to head up its superintendent search. According to board president Carol Blumrick, the district's attorney, Sara Visingard, researched agencies that could direct their search and relayed her findings to the board, which decided to go with WNYESC.
“We interviewed several different educational services, and felt that change was good,” Blumrick said. “We’re very impressed with the services they were offering and decided to go with them.”
Blumrick declined to say how much WNYESC is being paid to lead the search.
She did say she’s satisfied with the work that it has done so far.
“I really like the process that’s been implemented. It’s very transparent. We had excellent responses from parents and community members. I think it really lends to the quality of the candidates we’re hoping to get going forward,” she said.
Day's presentation on the survey findings is linked to the school board's Sept. 7 meeting agenda on the district website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.