Como Restaurant heads to auction

After 95 years, the Como Restaurant, a Pine Avenue institution, is near the end but its status quo for now.
Sort of.
The original restaurant in Little Italy, the Como Airport and affiliated Lewiston Deli will remain open until a planned auction succeeds in selling the businesses.
The Lewiston property is leased. The airport real estate was already sold with the restaurant remaining a tenant.
A family spokesperson said Wednesday that in a best case scenario, where the auction minimum is met and everything goes as planned, the businesses are likely to be open until the end of the year.
Lunchtime Wednesday in the iconic eatery was bustling with tables full, including with out-of-town guests there for pizza bread and gnocchi, bullish on the heritage district and discussing “placemaking” and new potential in Niagara Falls.
The opening minimum bid on the 30,000 square-foot facility is set at $475,000 through Lou Rizzo of Howard Hanna Real Estate. Bidding will start April 11 through affiliate CREXI Real Estate and will continue for at least 48 hours.
“Recently there’s been quite a bit of action but before that, it’s been slow,” Rizzo said. “It’s been a generational business, there since 1927 but the owners, (the Antonaccis and Coluccis) are in their 70s and their offspring are doing other things.”
Rizzo said the real estate market in Niagara County has been very hot, up 81.9% over the past 10 years.
“Niagara Falls has been lagging behind and now it is starting to catch up. This is not a bubble,” Rizzo said.
“We have outside interests coming in. (The auction) is a marketing program. It if works, it works, if it doesn’t, we will look at it again and work it some more.”
He added that the restaurant got hit with several difficult issues right in a row, the loss of Canadian patrons because of the border being closed, not being able to be open at all because of Covid and the continual battle to keep employees in the face of inflating costs of everything from food to property taxes.
“Their property tax bill is $45,000. You’ve got to pay that — that’s a lot of spaghetti ...” Rizzo said. “We are not getting a return. We have under-performing schools, potholes and crumbling infrastructure.
“It’s a shame restaurants were closed during the pandemic. Tenants didn’t have to pay rent but property owners had to pay taxes. That’s who needed help – property owners.”
Como owners had put the Pine institution up for sale in August of 2020 with an initial asking price of $1,999,000.
The owners at the time were Dom and Frank Colucci, and Mario II, Louie and Frank Antonacci.
The listing notes the restaurant/banquet facility was originally built in the 1920s and has been added on to several times. It is nearly 30,000 square feet and features the famous deli, two large well-equipped kitchens with walk-in coolers and freezers, a bakery, butcher shop. All equipment is included to run the business.
The main bar seats 12 with room to serve 30 for dinner. Two large dining rooms seat 70 each. Three separate banquet halls with permanent bars and bathrooms seat a total of 550. The second floor is office space.
