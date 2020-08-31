NIAGARA FALLS — The owners of the Como Restaurant on Pine Avenue have put the Falls institution up for sale, according to a listing on Hunt Real Estate’s website.
The initial asking price is $1,999,000 with a $399K down payment.
The current owners of the restaurant are Dom and Frank Colucci, and Mario II, Louie and Frank Antonacci. Efforts to reach a representative of the restaurant were unsuccessful on Monday night.
The real estate listing notes the restaurant/banquet facility was originally built in the 1920s and has been added on to several times.
The listing says the restaurant is nearly 30,000 square feet and features the famous deli, two large well-equipped kitchens with walk-in coolers and freezers, a bakery, butcher shop. All equipment is included to run the business.
The main bar seats 12 with room to serve 30 for dinner. Two Large dining rooms seat 70 each. Three separate banquet halls with permanent bars and bathrooms seat a total of 550. The second floor is office space.
A video on YouTube related to the sale features views of the Pine Avenue restaurant shot from a drone flying above the city.
The restaurant, which was built at its current location in 1927, recently celebrated its 90th anniversary.
