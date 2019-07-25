A state audit released Thursday finds that school districts are not doing enough to prepare for emergency situations like shootings.
An audit of safety planning at 19 schools from 2017 to 2018, and 2019 for one school district was conducted by the New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s office. The Niagara Falls School District was among the 19 districts audited.
Auditors found none of the schools met the minimum planning or training requirements of the State Education Department, which oversees safety planning for schools. Alarmingly, two schools did not have district-wide safety plans even though plans were mandated nearly 20 years ago.
“New York’s schools must be better prepared for emergencies and violent incidents. My auditors looked at a sample of big and small schools in urban, suburban and rural settings. We found too many schools had gaps in their safety plans that could leave them unprepared if a shooting or life-threatening incident occurred,” DiNapoli said. “Helping our schools get strong safety plans in place will require more guidance and more resources from state policymakers. I urge the State Education Department to re-engage the NYS Safe Schools Task Force to make sure our children and school personnel are safe. Emergency planning must be a priority for all New York schools.”
Auditors found:
• Two schools did not have safety plans and 17 others had incomplete safety plans. None of the schools met all 19 minimum safety plan requirements. Overall, half the safety plan requirements were met, but seven schools did not meet a majority of the requirements. For instance, most schools did not designate a chief emergency officer in their safety plans or identify duties for this critical position. They also did not include specifics on how they would collaborate with state and local law enforcement officials.
• Sixteen school boards did not adopt a safety plan within the time requirements, properly submit it to SED or give the public the opportunity for input. Thirteen schools did not hold a public hearing on the safety plan or offer a public comment period.
• Eighteen schools either did not have a safety team or did not have all the required members.
• No schools met all of the annual safety training requirements, yet they certified to SED that they trained staff.
Because of the sensitive nature of the findings, the comptroller’s office did not publicly release school-specific details. However, it has released two confidential audits to each school district and SED: one on examining district-wide safety plans and one on building-level emergency response plans. Auditors made a series of general recommendations as part of the audit and specific recommendations in the confidential reports given to each school district.
School boards are required to seek public input on their safety plans, including holding a 30-day comment period and adopting safety plans by Sept. 1.
