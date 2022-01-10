LEWISTON – The Tuscarora Indian School community has worked hard to create a beautiful learning space for the more than 100 students who study there. Hallways adorned with painted bricks and artwork, walls displaying full-sized murals and numerous handmade decorations all celebrate the rich history and culture of the Indigenous people of Niagara County.
But a closer look at those same walls reveals another picture. The school’s masonry is crumbling. Water damage is apparent throughout the building. Outdated infrastructure keeps maintenance staff on their toes.
While the conditions at the Tuscarora school – which serves students in kindergarten through sixth grade – are well-known to the Niagara-Wheatfield School District, there’s little that can be done locally to address them. That’s because the school, despite being part of the N-W district, is one of three state-owned educational facilities serving Indigenous students, and the state is responsible for maintaining them.
The New York Education Department has requested additional funding for those buildings in the coming year, which area school officials say is long overdue. Niagara-Wheatfield Superintendent Dan Ljiljanich said the state has a budget line dedicated to building maintenance for all the schools that it owns, including the three schools on Indigenous lands, as well as several more for blind and deaf students, which hasn’t been increased in a long time.
“They share about $3 million (a year) for all of those buildings for repairs,” Ljiljanich said. “I think our district puts it in the best perspective. Over the last six years, we’ve done about $55 million worth of capital project work for the rest of our district. During that same time, New York state has spent less than $200,000 on Tuscarora elementary school. If you divide that out by five buildings … it’s about $11 million per building.”
He added that even when work is planned, sometimes an urgent problem will arise at another of the state-owned schools that needs to be addressed right away. This ends up taking money from the school it was originally budgeted for.
“There’s not enough to go around,” Ljiljanich said.
The Conditions
The situation at the three schools – also including the Onondaga Nation School near Syracuse and the St. Regis Mohawk School in the far northern part of the state – is similar: crumbling bricks, outdated systems, deteriorating concrete and other maintenance issues. Their respective districts have been calling on the state to provide more financial support for their schools for years with little success.
Elizabeth Corieri, long-time principal at the Tuscarora school, agreed that the building needs a lot of attention, including a water system upgrade, as the students currently rely on bottled water for drinking. She also said the heating system is unpredictable and hard to control and that the school needs window repairs and Internet upgrades.
“In the past five years particularly, no capital projects have been to the school, probably even longer than that,” she said. “So each year, it’s just (the) frustration of putting the same items on a capital project five-year plan and nothing being accomplished.”
Bart Oddo, the Tuscarora school’s head custodian, said that while things do periodically get done, it hasn’t been enough to keep the building in the condition it should be in.
“From being here so long, I just see how they do things in increments, every 10 to 15 years,” he said. “We had some boilers upgraded, just little things like that. But it’s come to a point where the exterior, the bricks are falling out. It needs a lot more work.”
Oddo pointed out several areas of the school where problems were visible. In one classroom, water damage could be seen along a window frame and in the ceiling tiles. Glass block windows in the gym are cracking and the sidewalks leading into the building are uneven, presenting a tripping hazard.
He added that the school is still using fuel oil to heat the building, as it doesn’t have access to natural gas, and using hot water tanks that have’t been replaced since 2012 and 2013, but are only supposed to be good for six years. Chris Roma, a laborer at the school, said a lot of the equipment that makes up the school’s water system is obsolete and decades old.
While Oddo said the building is structurally sound and safe for occupancy, maintenance work should be done sooner rather than later so the issues don’t get any worse.
“It’s always about safety for the kids,” he said. “That’s why we need the upgrades.”
The Cost
The three schools’ calls for funding have been joined by the Syracuse Peace Council’s Neighbors of the Onondaga Nation group. The organization is asking New York to budget $60 million for the state-owned Indigenous schools with an additional $2 million per school annually for on-going maintenance and improvements.
The group created a profile on The Action Network – a website that helps activists organize and raise funds for their causes – urging New York residents to write letters to Gov. Kathy Hochul voicing support for the funding. As of Friday morning, 190 people had submitted letters, just shy of the group’s goal of 200.
Hochul’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry Thursday about whether funding for Indigenous schools would be a priority as she finalizes her budget proposal for the coming year.
Andy Mager, an organizer with the Neighbors of the Onondaga Nation, said their local Indigenous school has similar issues to those at the Tuscarora school, like crumbling bricks, foundation issues and an outdated fire system. He described the current method of funding these schools as “a ridiculous, archaic model.”
“They were among 14 state-owned educational facilities that had a total of a $3 million annual budget,” he said. “ So over time, there were dyer needs that have gone unmet.”
According to Ljiljanich, the schools were originally calling for an initial investment of $20 million each to complete all the biggest repairs. But he said the district has been able to get that amount down to around $12 million.
“That should get all of the work done that we’re talking about here,” he said, pointing specifically to the masonry work, water filtration upgrades, sidewalk repairs and a roof replacement. “It’s stuff that, at all of these other buildings, would have been done.”
Funding on the Horizon
In its budget priorities letter, issued in December, the state Education Department’s Board of Regents requested $40.5 million for school building upgrades and maintenance. The fund would be used for all three Indigenous schools as well as those for deaf and blind students.
In the letter, the board acknowledges that these buildings have been underfunded for a while.
“The annual amount appropriated for the capital needs of the state-owned schools…has long been insufficient to meet the need,” it says, “as it has been capped at $3.4 million for many years.”
Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and Assemblyman Angelo Morinello – who represent districts that include the Tuscarora Reservation – both said securing equitable funding for Indigenous schools is high on their to-do list.
Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, serves on the senate’s State-Native American Relations Committee, and said school funding has been a common theme when he speaks with the state’s Indigenous residents.
“I have held several meetings with native nations from around New York State to discuss the issues facing their people and their governments and this continues to be a primary concern,” Ortt said in a statement Friday. "I am also a co-sponsor of legislation that will establish a state Office of Native American Affairs that will help bring awareness to and address these sorts of issues when they arise.”
Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, told the Gazette Friday that he became aware of the maintenance needs at the Tuscarora school several years ago while working with the district on budget-related matters. He said that last year, he participated in a Zoom meeting with the superintendents of the three districts that oversee the Indigenous schools to discuss building concerns.
He said the money proposed by the education department is a start, but doesn’t go far enough to make up for the lack of attention the buildings have received over the years. He also noted that recent revelations about abuses carried out at residential schools for Native Americans in the U.S. and Canada might help to further highlight the need to invest in the education of Indigenous students.
“I really believe we have done and injustice to Native Americans,” Morinello said. “It’s time to start recognizing our obligations to them.”
Like Morinello, local school officials also say that while the proposed money from the education department is better than nothing, it’s not the whole answer.
Ljiljanich said that first, districts need to see whether the proposed lump sum is approved so the initial repairs can get started. From there, he said, the focus has to be on the future.
“We need to make sure that a fair an equitable amount of money is then set aside every year for repairs that all of our buildings need on an annual basis,” he said.
The superintendent said that learning about the challenges faced by New York’s Indigenous schools has “really shined a light” the adversities faced by native populations in the U.S. He said it’s sad that it has taken so much energy to get the state to start thinking about fulfilling a responsibility it should have been dealing with all along.
Corieri echoed Ljiljanich’s sentiments, saying that while she’s optimistic the state will come through, she wishes it hadn’t gotten this bad to begin with.
“It’s just not equitable,” Corieri said. “The kids are there, they want to learn. They are so smart and talented and it’s just a shame that the building’s not kept up. And it’s shocking that the State of New York would let it go.”
