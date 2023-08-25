An upstate solar farm battery fire has sparked new concerns in the Hartland community, where a utility-scale solar energy installation has been proposed.
Last month, four lithium battery storage trailers caught fire at a Convergent Energy solar installation in the town of Lyme, Jefferson County. According to WWNY-TV, residents within a mile of the facility were told to shelter in place for several hours during the afternoon and evening on July 27. It took emergency crews four days to extinguish the blaze.
The fire has drawn significant attention from Hartland residents and town officials as EDF Renewables’ plans for a 350-megawatt solar installation continue to move forward.
“That’s a concern to us,” town supervisor Ross Annable said. “All along we’ve been studying fire science, figuring out how much of a risk (it could be to the town).”
The proposed Ridge View Solar Center would be spread out over 2,000 acres leased by willing landowners in the town.
Former town Zoning Board member and current town supervisor candidate Margaret “Peggy” Zaepfel said she believes the issue is being downplayed by town officials and the Lyme fire reinforces her stance that the potential risks of Ridge View far outweigh the benefits.
“The unintended consequences are so devastating,” Zaepfel said.
Town board candidate Elizabeth Neadow said too much is unknown about the risks associated with battery storage systems.
“My main concern is that (solar companies) don’t have enough data and information. They know battery storage isn’t best, but it’s all they have right now,” Neadow said.
According the WWNY-TV report, state and federal officials determined the fire had no impact on local air quality, nor was there any indication of contaminated runoff in the area, as investigation into the fire continues. However, neighbors of the facility have expressed concerns over potential drinking water contamination after a video from one neighbor showed water from what he believed was from the firefighting efforts draining into a culvert pipe onto his property.
“Since we live next to the Great Lakes, (why would we) do something like this so quickly without a plan set in stone where we can be contaminating fresh water that we need?” Zaepfel said.
Annable said he communicated with the Lyme town supervisor and fire chief, and learned their crews’ response to contain the battery fire was on par with the research Hartland and its fire department have done.
“They had training and they did exactly what the fire science tells you to do,” he said.
Opponents of the Ridge View project still have questioned the fire-containing protocols and expressed concerns about the strain that such a fire could put on local fire companies.
“If there’s an explosion, we don’t know who would be affected, an evacuation plan or anything else,” Zaepfel said. “There’s been mixed messages all the way across.”
Annable said local fire officials have “talked in depth” with solar developers on how the systems work and how to respond in emergency situations.
“The fire department would be able to manage any fires that could occur with the solar and battery storage systems. The chief and other local officials say it’s manageable risk,” he said.
Kevin Campbell, director of development with EDF Renewables, said the company will continue to update the public and town residents will have the opportunity to voice their concerns as the project advances.
“The location and design of the energy storage system will be communicated with the community, discussed thoroughly, and feedback will be obtained from the community prior to submitting our Section 94-c application to the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting in late 2024,” Campbell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.