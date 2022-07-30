WRIGHTS CORNERS — As the fight at Ridgeview Manufactured Homes Park continues, more officials have started to weigh in on the actions of the home association, including a rent strike that was halted in April and reinstated after claims that raw sewage ended up on some homeowners’ lawns.
The owner of the park refused to even put lime over the potentially dangerous, bacteria-ridden discharge, according to Sandy Lees, vice president of the home association.
So far the park owner, Cook Properties, the largest manufactured housing park owner in New York state, has kept quiet as CEO Jeff Cook adopted a policy of offering “no comment” on the issue by himself or anyone else in the organization.
Shawn Foti, 14th District Niagara County legislator, has been following the back-and-forth at Ridgeview since March. At that time he attended a meeting of the home association and heard first-hand from a Cook representative that things would change — and has seen no improvements in the park since then.
“Cook promised improvements to everything: the sewer, the water, tree removal. … But nothing has been done,” Foti said.
Then, in June, during a county legislature meeting, Foti listened as Darlene DiCarlo, director of the coutny Office for Aging, spoke briefly about Elder Abuse Awareness month.
“And it just clicked,” Foti said.
In an email thread shared with the Union-Sun & Journal, Foti and DiCarlo went back and forth on what could be done for elderly and disabled residents of Ridgeview.
“It may even just be a letter from ‘Office for the Aging’ to Cook Properties that states their actions are borderline elder abuse,” Foti wrote to DiCarlo.
Foti suggested he could pursue a legislative resolution expressing disapproval of conditions in the park and their effect on the elderly.
“Compare it to elder abuse,” he wrote in the email thread. “We are trying to forcefully push Cook to be a good landlord and provide a safe park for the tenants.”
Asked about the email exchange this week, Foti said he stands behind what he wrote.
“There is a lot of abuse of elders and those with disabilities by not providing an affordable and healthy environment,” Foti said.
DiCarlo said in a separate interview that she is aware of the situation at Ridgeview, noting that the home association has legal counsel, and she is still watching the situation closely.
“I am following the developments as I am very concerned about the possibility of unsafe or unsanitary living conditions for the seniors in Niagara County,” she said. “I will continue to assist in any way I can to protect the vulnerable seniors I represent and will always advocate for.”
Foti noted that rent increases in manufactured housing parks are occurring nationwide as corporations buy out smaller housing park outfits.
One Ridgeview resident sent a note to DiCarlo along with a copy of her lease, which showed a 6% rent increase is going into effect Sept. 1.
“I am now hearing that (Cook Properties) is jacking up lot rent while not completing any of the repairs that were previously promised,” Foti wrote in an email to DiCarlo on July 29. “It is a mess and these folks are being treated very unfair. I really believe we should be creating a resolution calling out this abuse of seniors and the disabled. It is happening all over the country and it’s just not right. We may be limited legally, but we can at least bring the issues to light and show our support for these residents.”
