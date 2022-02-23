Conference center no more

Destination Niagara USA has announced it has changed the name of the Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls to the Niagara Falls Convention Center.
As part of a five-year management agreement with USA Niagara Development Corp., Destination Niagara USA assumed operation of the convention center on Jan. 1. Destination Niagara USA officials say they have been working with the Niagara Falls Convention Center team over the past two months to ensure a smooth transition and to outline new and improved marketing and sales plans.
“For several months in advance of assuming this management role, we have had in-depth conversations with the internal sales team, as well as meeting planners across the industry, to determine how to best move forward to effectively market this building,” John Percy, President & CEO of Destination Niagara USA, said. “The consistent answer was that ‘Conference’ is misleading and limiting for the types of events that we are actually able to host in this 116,000-square-foot-facility.”
For instance, Percy said “conference centers” typically refer to smaller properties with an intimate feel and single-use meeting space while “convention centers” focus on larger sized groups and tradeshows. These groups maximize economic impact with multiple day stay patterns and weekday meeting cycles.
In addition, Niagara Falls Convention Center ranks higher than Conference Center in terms of online keywords and search visibility, according to Destination Niagara.
“The Niagara Falls USA brand, which we launched in 2017, has been extremely effective in all of our marketing efforts and we are excited to extend that brand and level of marketing quality to this building,” Percy said. “We believe that with a new brand focus, we can reintroduce the Niagara Falls Convention Center to the meetings and conventions world to see even greater success.”
Over the next several months, new and more prominent signage reflecting the name change will go up on the building’s exterior. The interior will also be rebranded along with all sales and marketing materials, including updates to the website, nfconventioncenter.com.
Anthony Vilardo, president of USA Niagara Development Corp., added, “Destination Niagara USA was selected as the operator of this facility because of the shared mission and synergies with the Niagara Falls Convention Center. The research supporting Destination Niagara USA’s initiative to rebrand our facility reflects a greater need for strategic decision-making as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
