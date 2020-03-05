Confirmed Covid-19 cases climb in NY

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus are continuing to climb in New York state.
During a press conference in Albany, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that there are now 22 confirmed case of Covid-19 statewide, with 11 new positive tests since Wednesday.
Of the new cases, Cuomo said there are eight in Westchester County, two in New York City and 1 in Nassau County.
Cuomo said the eight people in Westchester county all have mild symptoms or no symptoms. He said both individuals in New York City have been hospitalized. The 42-year-old Nassau County man has also been hospitalized, according to Cuomo.
Cuomo said the state's approach to the new cases is the same as it has been with other cases. He said state health department representatives are now attempting to track down people who have had contact with the known positive coronavirus cases.
"We are trying to contain as much as possible the spread of each case we find – but we expect more cases," Cuomo said in a statement posted to his official Twitter account on Thursday.
