A special prosecutor has been assigned to the assault case against Todd A. Biro, after Biro’s attorney, Michael Deal, argued the Niagara County District Attorney is too conflicted to pursue the case.
Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III ruled Tuesday that the Niagara County District Attorney’s office is too conflicted to prosecute Biro, 52, of Niagara Falls, because an intern who worked for the office this summer was with the alleged victim Feb. 25, 2018 — the night Biro is accused of beating the man at the now-closed Rust Bar on Third Street in Niagara Falls.
Deal said the intern was in the victim’s apartment earlier in the night, and likely witnessed “at least some pertinent aspects of the case.”
Co-defendant Daemon M. Kraft, 36, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault for the attack, which left the then-21-year-old with a fractured left orbital bone. Biro has maintained his innocence, and was indicted in January on charges of misdemeanor and felony assault.
The victim, who is white, told police he believed he was attacked for bringing his African-American girlfriend to the bar.
Multiple social media posts show Biro with Scott Lacy, a member of the Aryan Renaissance Society, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which called the organization a “neo-Nazi group.” Biro was also filmed on YouTube videos using racial slurs and vocally supporting white supremacist causes.
But prosecutors and Deal say they could find no evidence that the attack was racially motivated.
District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said investigators found “no witness to any sort of derogatory comments or any other circumstances” that her office could pursue the case as a hate crime.
“Based on circumstances of the case, based on the discovery I’ve received, whatever affiliation he may or may not face are irrelevant to the case,” Deal said.
