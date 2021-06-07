A KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling aircraft connects with an F-15 Strike Eagle test aircraft from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, on Oct. 29th, 2018. The 418th Flight Test Squadron is conducting refueling tests with the fighter at Edwards Air Force Base, California. Although Edwards has almost every aircraft in the Air Force's inventory for flight testing and system upgrades, the base does not have F-15s, so the 40th Flight Test Squadron from Eglin is assisting with the KC-46A refueling tests. The KC-46A Pegasus is intended to start replacing the Air Force's aging tanker fleet, which has been refueling aircraft for more than 50 years. With more refueling capacity and enhanced capabilities, improved efficiency and increased capabilities for cargo and aeromedical evacuation, the KC-46A will provide aerial refueling support to the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and allied nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt Michael Jackson).