The reorganization of Niagara County’s bus service is expected to be finalized early next year according to the county’s Department of Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal.
“We’re hoping to establish the system in the very early part of 2023,” Meal said. “We don’t have a firm date yet, though.”
The plans for the county’s bus service include a rebranding from “Niagara County Rural Transportation” to “Connect Niagara,” in order to emphasize its coverage outside of rural areas. It is also looking to increase ridership, and have a broader and more efficient coverage of the county.
“Connect Niagara” would also have a smartphone application, as well as monthly fare plans, and fare reciprocity.
The county held two public hearings in August to get input on what the public may want from the new routes. Meal said that input at the hearing in Lockport was minimal, and the input at the hearing in Niagara Falls was more about bus circulation in and around the city which is mostly handled by NFTA. Despite this, Meal said that so far there has been no negative feedback to the new route proposals.
This will be the first time in over a decade where the county bus service will be changing its routes. One noteworthy change to routes is that Barker and Somerset will be receiving bus coverage, which they currently don’t have.
Meal said that the routes haven’t been finalized yet, however the most up to date map of the routes can be viewed by the public at tinyurl.com/2p8kw7vx.
“We’re in the process of advancing the plan with these routes, but refining them slightly,” said Meal. “We’ll also be coming up with scheduling, since bussing schedules interact among both our system and the NFTA system.”
Meal said that most route changes that have been made to the department’s plan since announcing the hearings have been minimal. The changes mostly involved the placement of stops along certain routes.
“There have been very minor changes,” Meal said. “The routes themselves are the same as what we’ve shown all along. We’ve just put some stops near a senior center or town facility here and there.”
Meal has praised NFTA particularly for its cooperation with the DPW in helping determine what routes won’t cause frequent overlap.
“NFTA has been of great assistance to us as far as development of the whole system,” Meal said. “We’re really trying to take proper advantage of their help so that people can use both of our systems together and greatly expand the availability of public transportation in the county.”
The remaining issues that Meal is hoping to address involves making sure that information about the bus service can be properly seen and understood by the public.
“Once we finalize the schedule, we’ll want to get that information out to the public so that they’re aware of the new system and how it ties in with NFTA, and how the public will be able to use it better,” Meal said.
The new logo for Connect Niagara still needs to be decided on as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.