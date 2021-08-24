ConnectLife will host a reception and blood drive at its Lockport Community Blood Donation Center, 135 Main St., at 11 a.m. Friday. Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski will be in attendance to make an announcement about blood donation and the county's Department of Motor Vehicles.
ConnectLife's Lockport blood donation center moved to 135 Main St. in the fall of 2020, after operating from Cornerstone CFCU Arena and Lockport Public Library. Since 2018, the donation center has hosted 56 blood drives and collected more than 755 units of blood — which, ConnectLife says, potentially saved more than 2,200 lives in the community.
ConnectLife is Western New York's only community blood bank. Administration reports that in recent months there has been an increase in hospital utilization of blood due to traumas and surgeries, which has led to a destabilization of supply, and ConnectLife currently has less than a three-day supply of all blood types.
ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood products to Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Wyoming County Community Health System, Eastern Niagara Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
For more information about the Lockport donation center, including ways to help sponsor the center, call (716) 529-4270.
