ConnectLife urges donors to continue giving blood

ConnectLife is Western New York’s only community blood bank. With daily mobile blood drives and walk-in donor visits available, the group, formerly known as Unyts, provides 35,000 units of blood every year, that’s one unit per donation.
Its current list of recipients for blood and platelets include Niagara Falls Memorial, Eastern Niagara, Wyoming County Community Hospital, O’Shei Childrens, Millard Suburban, Buffalo General, ECMC, Olean General and Brooks Memorial Hospital.
“We provide 75% of the blood in the Western New York area,” said Amanda Farrell, director of blood donor recruitment at ConnectLife. “And because we’re a community blood bank, we’re very unique in that everything we collect stays local. If someone donates blood with someone else, it’s going outside of the community, it’s not staying here. Everything we collect stays here in the community.”
Farrell said the amount of donors in the Lockport area is high, but in order to keep these donors coming in depends on two factors: asking or engaging them somehow to come in an donate, or making it convenient for them to donate. To do this, Farrell said the organization is partnering with a variety of local spaces including the public library.
“We have partnered, not only with the library, but with Cornerstone Ice Arena to now make blood donation available,” she said. “We’re here once a month in the Lockport area.”
“We have a couple different things,” she continued. “We actually have a great new text program available now where we’re able to text folks when they’re eligible to donate again. It’s a great way to communicate with people. (We also) work with community partners to help us promote in the area, and we do reach out and email folks.”
One of the issues that Farrell and the rest of ConnectLife want to educate people on is the need for platelets. While a unit of blood can be stored for six weeks, a unit of platelets, the blood clotting cells which are critical to many patients, especially those facing cancer, can only be stored for five days.
“To donate whole blood it takes about an hour from start to finish,” she said. “This drive is unique though, because we do platelet donation here. A platelet donation is a different type of donation that takes about two hours. What happens is it’s an automated procedure to draw out and then spin the blood and take out a donation of platelets while giving them back their red blood cells.”
Ken Moore is a Lockport native who donates platelets once a month.
“I started when they started doing platelets in Lockport,” he said. “I did one at Eastern Hills, but it was too time consuming. The main reason (I do it) is my daughter died in a car accident and she donated her organs.”
“We met the person who got her kidney and got to know him, so we just want to help people.”
More information on where to donate blood and platelets, go to connectlife.org.
