Conservation students join State Parks' FORCES program

Two of Paul Dewey’s Conservation students, Logan Fournier and Lawrence Schwarzmuller, have become members of the New York State Parks’ FORCES (Friends of Recreation, Conservation and Environmental Stewardship) Jr. Program. Both Niagara Career and Technical Education Center students are seniors from Wilson High School.
The FORCES Program was launched in 2008 in the Central Region of New York state with the intention of boosting and growing volunteerism within the State Parks. The program creates opportunities for a wide range of mutually beneficial partnerships that enhance State Parks while simultaneously providing students real world experiences and the opportunity to further their academic programs, gain valuable resume experience, and develop personal connections to New York State Parks.
The two students are the first high school stewards in the Niagara Region to take part in the program. It is usually for college and post-graduate students in the Central and Finger Lakes regions. Dewey had reached out to the program to see if there were internship opportunities for his students. Alexandra Tillman, Niagara Region FORCES program specialist, said they had been toying with the idea for a while. “After observing the Conservation students’ professional and eager attitudes for parks we realized these young professionals were on a different scale than our typical stewards. Why shouldn’t they be included because they plan on going directly into the workforce after high school?”
Tillman and Dewey created the new tier to the existing FORCES program where stewards are assigned projects by the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) staff. The students work on the projects in their BOCES classroom and then come to the parks to install or apply their creations alongside agency staff. “This is a great opportunity for them to highlight their skills, network with Parks staff and gain field experience,” explains Tillman. “Some of the projects are creating a turtle ramp for an irrigation pond, creating a landscape design and growing annuals for installation at Niagara Falls State Park, and using GPS technology to locate and replace existing bird boxes throughout the region.”
Dewey says he is very excited about this opportunity for his classes. “With this partnership there is a unique opportunity for my students who are interested in environmental science and conservation fields and give them a significant head start in providing them with a great foundation in their future careers.”
