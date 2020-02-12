The Niagara County Conservative Party Executive Committee had endorsed two incumbent candidates for the New York State Assembly.
The committee unanimously endorsed Assemblyman Angelo Morinello for re-election in the 145th District. Committee members also unanimously endorsed Assemblyman Michael Norris for re-election in the 144th District.
"Assemblyman Norris' experience and qualifications for the elected position impressed the executive committee," Niagara County Conservative Party Chair William Ross said. "Michael Norris' knowledge of the Conservative Party's philosophy and its principles was important to the executive committee's decision."
Ross praised Norris' opposition to New York's Green Light law his fiscal conservatism.
"Michael Norris has worked tirelessly for real fiscal responsibility in the state's bloated budget," Ross said. "He remains fully committed to stand up for the hardworking families and taxpayers of Western New York."
Ross said his party's endorsement of Morinello stems from his hard work in office.
"Assemblyman Morinello's experiences as a combat soldier in Vietnam, his education, work experience as a lawyer, and his many years as a city court judge, make him an outstanding candidate to represent his constituents as an assemblyman in Albany," Ross said.
The conservative party chair also said that Morinello has made "an impact in Albany" in just his second term.
"He is committed to addressing the culture of corruption that exists in state government," Ross said. "He will continue to work to implement workforce development programs, create m ore jobs and address the impact of drugs and violence that exists today."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.