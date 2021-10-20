ALABAMA — Plug Power has begun construction on a $290 million electricity substation and state-of-the-art green hydrogen fuel production facility at the Western New York Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP), Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Wednesday.
Plug Power, the first tenant of the manufacturing park in northwestern Genesee County, is funding the construction of a 450-megawatt electricity substation for the park. Its plan is to produce 45 metric tons of green liquid hydrogen daily to service the U.S. Northeast region, and offer pricing that's competitive with diesel, to help "decarbonize" freight transportation and logistics, according to Hochul's office.
Plug Power pledged creation of 68 jobs with facility construction, in exchange for state-funded supports including: a 10-megawatt allocation of low-cost hydropower from the Niagara Power Project; $1.5 million from the Western New York Power Proceeds program; 143 megawatts of High-Load Factor power that New York Power Authority will procure for the company to cut its electricity delivery fees; and up to $2 million in Excelsior Tax Credits. Genesee County is also aiding the project.
Plug Power, headquartered in the Albany area, previously announced its plans to construct up to seven hydrogen facilities across North America by 2022. These include an "Innovation Center" in Monroe County, where hydrogen fuel cell stacks would be manufactured for its hydrogen fuel cell engines usable on a variety of electric vehicles. The company also operates a facility in the Eastman Business Park in Rochester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.