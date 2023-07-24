The Barker village board is taking the next steps in the construction of a new village hall and home for Barker Public Library.
The board awarded three bids for the second phase of construction — interior outfitting — in a special meeting Saturday morning.
Deputy mayor Aaron Davis said the board selected a pair of bids from Mulvey Construction for plumbing and general construction, for approximately $400,000. Modern Electrical Company was selected to do the electrical work, for about $160,000.
Development of a new village hall and library is being funded with state grants received by the village and the library, as well as the approximately $600,000 insurance payout for the loss of the original building in a January 2019 fire.
So far the village has spent $480,000 on the shell of the building and anticipates the total cost of construction and outfitting will be $1.2 million.
Davis said the board is trying to stay within that $1.2 million figure so no additional money has to be raised.
The board initially solicited bids for the second phase late last year, and determined prices were too high. In response, they made some adjustments to the design plan to reduce the overall cost.
“This round of bids definitely looked more favorable,” Davis said. “We determined the bids were low enough and got the timeframes we wanted to move forward with it.”
Initial projections were for a February 2024 construction finish, but Davis noted that there currently is no timetable for the second phase of construction.
“There was a projection at some point to get it done by February, but we would like it done sooner than that,” he said.
