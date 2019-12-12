Consumer safeguards on smart TVs encouraged

ALBANY — Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, is calling on federal regulators to put the brakes on the ability of hackers and application developers to gain personal information about consumers through their smart televisions.
Schumer, speaking to New York reporters from his Washington office, said televisions capable of connecting to the Internet are expected to rank high on the list of holiday gift buyers.
Consumers, the Senate minority leader suggested, should be aware of their potential privacy vulnerabilities.
While the risk of cellular phones being hacked is generally well known, Schumer contended many people remain unaware their state-of-the-art television sets could be a gateway for intruders to invade their privacy.
"At times, they are even equipped with cameras and microphones, which means that they can record your conversations in day to day life," the senator said. "You're sitting on the couch with your spouse, with your kid, or a friend, and you're saying things you don't want other people to hear, and they can pick them up."
Schumer, who acknowledged he enjoys streaming programs over the Internet, urged the Federal Trade Commission to delve into the privacy issue and find ways to safeguard consumers.
He also called on the National Institute of Standards and Technologies to furnish Congress with a report on public comments the agency recently fielded regarding recommendations to improve the security of digital devices that connect to the Internet.
"The federal government has got to study how this information is kept safe, what the vulnerabilities are and then how to fix them," Schumer said.
The FBI issued a warning in late November, pointing out hackers can "silently cyberstalk" unsuspecting consumers by gaining control of smart televisions.
Television owners, according to the FBI, can reduce their risk from such intrusions by changing the device's security settings. Guidance on making those adjustments can be found through an Internet search using the model number of the device along with the words "privacy," "camera," and "microphone," the bureau said.
The FBI recommends consumers, before acquiring a smart television, ascertain whether the devices have cameras and microphones that can be turned off.
Another suggestion from the bureau was for consumers to place a piece of black tape over the camera eye on the device.
The FBI urges anyone who has been victimized by cyber hackers to report the incident to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov or by telephoning a local FBI office.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
