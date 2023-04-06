Candidates across Niagara County filed petitions on Thursday with the intent of securing placement on ballots for the upcoming primary and general elections.
Thursday was the last day to collect signatures for nominating petitions, however, candidates can still file their petitions with the Niagara County Board of Elections on Monday.
Information from the board of elections shows that, as of the close of business Thursday, petitions to run for Mayor of the City of Lockport were filed by incumbent Democrat Michelle Roman, who’s going for the Democratic and Working Families lines, and past longtime alderman John Lombardi III, who’s going for the Republican and Conservative party lines.
Other petition filings of note in the city include:
1st Ward Alderman — Common Council President Paul Beakman turned in a petition for the Democratic line. John Craig, who ran for the same seat in 2021, turned in petitions for the Republican and Conservative lines.
2nd Ward Alderman — Incumbent Luke Kantor turned in petitions for the Republican and Conservative lines, while Anita Mullane, former alderman and Niagara County legislator, filed for the Democratic and Working Families Party lines.
3rd Ward Alderman — Incumbent Mark Devine filed a petition for the Republican line. Tara Clayton filed petitions for the Democratic and Working Families Party lines. Scott Greig filed petitions for the Republican and Conservative lines.
4th Ward Alderman — Kyle Lambalzer, past member of the Lockport Board of Education and a candidate for 4th Ward alderman in 2021, filed petitions for the Democratic and Working Families Party lines. Incumbent Kitty Fogle filed for the Republican and Conservative lines.
5th Ward Alderman — Incumbent Maggie Lupo filed for the Democratic, Republican and Working Families Party lines. Somers Sherman filed for the Republican and Conservative lines.
Alderman at Large — Incumbent Lisa Swanson-Gellerson filed for the Democratic and Working Families Party lines. Kevin Kirchberger filed for the Republican, Conservative and Working Families party lines.
Nominating petitions for elected posts elsewhere in eastern Niagara include:
TOWN OF CAMBRIA
Longtime town supervisor Wright Ellis is not running for re-election, he told the Union-Sun & Journal this week. Jon MacSwan, current highway superintendent, filed petitions for the Republican and Conservative lines in the town supervisor’s race.
Louise Bachmann and incumbent town board member Ben Musall turned in Republican petitions for two opening seats on the town board.
Steve Kroening, deputy highway superintendent, filed for the Republican and Conservative lines in the highway superintendent election.
TOWN OF LOCKPORT
In the town justice race, Alice Patterson filed for the Democratic line and incumbent Bradley Marble filed for the Republican, Conservative and Working Families Party lines.
In the race for two town board seats, Barbara McGaffin and Paul Patterson filed for the Democratic line and incumbents Tom Keough and Paul Siejak filed for the Republican and Conservative lines.
TOWN OF NEWFANE
In the town clerk race, Traci Haner filed for the Democratic line and Donna Lakes filed for the Republican line.
In the town justice race, Rob Wemple filed for the Republican, Democratic, Conservative and Working Families lines. Incumbent Bruce Barnes filed for the Democratic and Republican lines.
In the race for two town board seats, incumbent Troy Barnes filed for the Republican line, George Maziarz filed for the Republican line, and Rob Horanburg and Pete Robinson filed for the Republican and Conservative lines.
TOWN OF PENDLETON
In the race for two town board seats, Jane Moslow filed for the Democratic line. Incumbents Dave Leible and Wolfgang Buechler filed for the Republican and Conservative lines.
TOWN OF ROYALTON
In the town supervisor race, Jeff Brown filed for the Republican and Conservative lines. Current supervisor Dan Bragg is not running for re-election.
In the town highway superintendent race, Greg Lindke filed for the Republican and Conservative lines. Shawn Zglinicki, current deputy highway superintendent, filed for the Republican line.
TOWN OF WILSON
In the race for two town board seats, Janet Hoffman filed for the Democratic line, and Anne Basile and Steve Frerichs both filed for the Republican and Conservative lines.
