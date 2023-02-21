Village elections are scheduled for March 21 in Barker, Middleport and Wilson. On the ballots are a contest for the Middleport mayor’s post, a four-way battle for two Wilson village board seats and an uncontested changing of the guard in Barker.
MIDDLEPORT
Six-term Mayor Richard Westcott is running for reelection on the Action Party ballot line and he’s facing a challenge from Dan Dodge, former village coordinator, on the Village First line.
Westcott believes he is the better choice because of his 12 years of experience as mayor.
“There’s some projects that I have started that I want to see get finished,” he said, including a street lighting project that’s near completion, upcoming negotiations with the village Department of Public Works union, and a project to implement new state Department of Environmental Conservation regulations on storm sewage. The “data gathering” phase of that project will likely cost between $7,000 and $10,000.
“It’s basically an unfunded state mandate and only the village board has seen it so far,” Westcott said. “It’d be a lot to lay on someone unfamiliar with it.”
Dodge could not be reached to comment on his candidacy Tuesday.
Two village trustee posts are also on the ballot. Incumbent trustees Wayne Blumrick and Dorothy Barr are running unopposed, on the Middleport First and Renewal Party ballot lines respectively.
WILSON
Four residents are competing to fill two village trustee posts, one with a three-year term of office and the other with a one-year term of office. Whoever gets the most votes will fill the three-year post.
The candidates are: Incumbent trustee Gary Darnell on the Integrity Party ballot line; Ellen Hibbard, former village clerk-treasurer, on the Integrity Party line; Steve Smith on the Republican and Democratic ballot lines; and Mike “Mikey” Moyer on the Republican line.
Current trustee Mike McAvoy is not running for reelection.
Darnell is running on a nonpartisan ballot line after failing to win Republican backing for re-election. He has been opposed to the village constructing a pipeline to allow the Town of Newfane to treat its wastewater. Such a project is “not a priority,” he said, adding that the village would be better served by improving the lines that lead into Wilson’s own wastewater treatment plant.
“I’d like to continue to provide factual information to residents, improve communication between trustees and the mayor,” Darnell said. “Better communication. Better transparency.”
BARKER
Seanna Corwin-Bradley, current deputy mayor, is running for mayor unopposed on the Better Barker Party line. Mayor Aaron Nellist, who was first elected in 2013, is not seeking another two-year term of office.
Incumbent village trustees Aaron Davis and Melanie Hirschman are running for reelection unopposed, on the Continuing Barker Growth and Blossoming Barker Party lines respectively.
