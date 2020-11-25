Contractors sought for NFSS cleanup

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking proposals from engineering companies to oversee the design of a large-scale effort to remove radioactive materials buried at the Niagara Falls Storage Site in Lewiston.
The army corps released a request for proposals on Wednesday, calling on qualified engineering firms to submit their proposals by Jan. 7.
Release of the request for proposals is the latest step in the ongoing process of removing World War II-era radioactive materials buried at the NFSS. The federal government agreed in March 2019 to pursue the waste removal and cleanup project at the 10-acre storage site at an estimated cost of just over $490 million.
The notice from the army corps indicates that contracts for the engineering work will be for five-year terms with five-year options for a total of 10 years. The notice also indicates that the total cost for the engineering work will not exceed $35 million. It also anticipates a five-year design period to be followed by five years of construction management and design during construction, with firms allowed to estimate $3 million to $5 million in workload each year with "possible surges" in funding to support "important design deliverables." The estimated start date is listed as July 2021.
According to the notice, the NFSS contains roughly 278,000 cubic yards of radioactive materials and chemically-contaminated material, including what is described as 6,000 yards of "highly radioactive material" that will require special handling during removal and solidification or stabilization prior to transport and off-site disposal.
The containment unit at the NFSS was built in 1986 to replace a pre-existing above-ground structure that had contained radioactive material dumped at the NFSS from 1944 to 1952. The substances are byproducts from the federal government's manufacture of atomic weapons in the mid-20th Century, known as the Manhattan Project.
The unit was designed to inhibit the emission of dangerous radon gas and keep precipitation from contacting the containment cell, in addition to stopping contaminants from migrating into the area's groundwater supply, according to the army corps.
Army corps officials have previously said that the containment structure is "performing as it was designed and will continue to be protective as long as it is maintained properly," a conclusion that has been disputed by some local stakeholders.
