According to Cook Properties CEO, Jeff Cook, all improvements and repairs asked for by the tenant’s association at Ridgeview Manufactured Homes Park in Newfane have been taken care of. Many of the residents in the park have been withholding their rent from the state’s largest trailer park owner since May, waiting for Cook to make good on his promises to keep up the park.
Listing the demands to be paving, dead trees and stormwater management, Cook said the next step was to get documents sent out by the Town of Newfane to residents on dates to appear in eviction court.
The Newfane trailer park’s tenant’s association says it was making an impact in its rent strike against Cook, but besides Cook’s claims, the group also faces new challenges on being heard as a group.
Association trustees decided to go out and document repairs still needed from the company on Monday.
“Our trustees will be canvassing the park, documenting issues throughout,” Sharon Ruth, president of the Ridgeview tenant association, wrote in an email to the US&J.
“Electrical, sewer vent risers, we will be documenting and giving (them) to Jill Stuart with Niagara County Health, as well as Shawn Foti our legislator. We will also copy a set for Mike Klock, our code enforcement officer.”
However, the outing was cancelled after Stuart emailed Ruth, that she could not accept information from her or the association and had to speak to each individual resident about any problems they had.
As reported in the US&J, Niagara County Department of Health workers had gone through the park earlier this month, citing some areas of need – including dilapidated electrical boxes. Stuart later asked if Ruth could compile a list of problems around the park.
That list would’ve included another issue with sewage backing up on Aug. 19, which was followed by the lot’s resident, Janet O’Neill, deciding to go out of town to visit relatives.
Taking action to bring more awareness of the problem, and possibly prevent future up-flows, association trustees went out to take photos of broken “risers” in the park, which act as vents to stop sewage overflow. These were the same vents that had spouted with sewage themselves in May.
“We had about 20 to 25 risers that were broken,” Ruth said. “But then (Stuart) said she couldn’t take any information from us, so I told them to come in. I’m not going to have my members walking around outside in 90 degree weather.”
O’Neill said she left her home voluntarily after the upflow of feces and toilet paper bubbled out of the drain in her tub, but this is the second time the issue has been reported. O’Neill is 57 and not yet a senior citizen, but said that because of health problems, namely a replaced hip, she cannot bend over to clean up the mess herself easily.
“I’m ready to sell to get out,” she said Friday, still out of town. “Because with the amount we pay and what I have to worry about – sewage coming up – it’s a problem.”
Paul Dickey of the Niagara County Department of Health said on Monday that the problem was fixed on the date of diagnosis, Aug. 19. It was caused by roots in the sewer line and that Cook was responsible for the cleanup.
Dickey also said he could not comment on similar situations in the park, but that they should be investigated by a plumber. He noted that it was not the park’s responsibility in all situations.
“If the backup is in a pipe in the house, it’s the homeowner’s responsibility to fix it,” Dickey said. “If it’s under the house, it’s the park’s.”
As to the tenant’s associations documenting problems, Dickey said his agency generally did not accept complaints from a third party on the behalf of another individual’s problem, including sewage. He did not say why Stuart had asked Ruth for a list, as documented in an email by Ruth.
Paula Tice was one of the association’s trustees who went out to document the park’s bad points for the association and her neighbors. She described how difficult it was for her to even read from a written statement to Newfane’s Town Board. She said she felt like she was going to either throw up or cry right there in front of them.
“Really, we rely on the association to handle that, because we can’t do it,” Tice said, noting she had a hard time talking to officials and her neighbors were of the same mind.
Jeff Cook said he was happy to comment on his company’s actions in Ridgeview and why residents should resume paying their rent.
“This is all started after we fired her husband,” Cook said, referring to Ruth’s husband, Steve Ruth. He also said that sewage would be repaired on a case-by-case basis.
Ruth said her husband had quit Cook’s employ after an argument with Brian Cook in 2021 but that it was understood between her and Jeff that the two events were not connected, and occurred long before the association was formed. She was not afraid to meet Cook’s challenges in court.
“Once we get the facts in front of a judge I’ll say, ‘I’m living in an uninhabitable environment,’ and the truth will come out,” Ruth said.
In other news related to Cook Properties, Syrica Newton has left the regional property manager’s spot overseeing Ridgeview.
Amy Olds, the director of marketing for Cook Properties, said that Newton’s move was because an opportunity arose for a sales position in the company, and that Newton was interested and she chose to follow it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.