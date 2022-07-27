Ahead of the Common Council’s business meeting today, with two related resolutions on the agenda, members’ support for an independent audit on the feasibility of Lockport Fire Department operating an ambulance service was unanimous on Tuesday.
Since June 8, the aldermen have placed the issue in the forefront, asking that an audit take place.
On July 13, they asked that Freed Maxick, a Buffalo-based accounting firm, look over all the numbers to determine whether the costs might outweigh the benefits of such an endeavor.
However, a resolution authorizing that was withdrawn by 4th Ward Alderwoman Kitty Fogle after she was informed that the job isn’t considered a professional service.
The following week, the council held a special meeting to vote on a single resolution, authorizing a deal with Freed Maxick, but the members got cold feet after an anonymous accusation of unethical behavior. The rumor was, someone on the council has a close relative working for the accounting firm. None of them does, Alderman at Large Gina Pasceri said.
In those prior meetings, the council was criticized for dragging out the process of returning ambulance service to LFD. After the June 8 meeting, Doug Nicholson, a retired firefighter and past council candidate, said he hoped “something terrible doesn’t happen in this city where we have to worry about the response of ambulance service from out of town.” At the July 19 special meeting, former alderman and county legislator Anita Mullane urged the council to shrug off the anonymous complaint and make a decision about whether to obtain an audit.
Since then, council president Paul Beakman said, “cooler heads have prevailed.”
“I believe it’ll be a 6-0 vote. The council wants to do its due diligence,” he said. “That would’ve happened months ago but there was outside interference in the form of an formal anonymous complaint that was a total lie, so big it’d make Pinocchio look honest.”
Two ambulance service audit-related resolutions are on the agenda for tonight’s meeting, one to secure funding for the service and the other authorizing Mayor Michelle Roman to enter into an agreement with Freed Maxick.
“We divided the resolutions to secure funding and then make sure everyone at Freed Maxick was willing to go forward,” Pasceri said. “With the funding, even if Freed Maxick is not on board, we can change firms.”
Mark Devine, 3rd Ward alderman, said he’d follow Pasceri’s lead.
“It’s going to be a lot when it comes up for discussion,” Devine said about the cost of securing ambulance coverage in the city. “But this is not just about the ambulance, these numbers will be the ones I use for the (2023) budget.”
Likewise, other council members are feeling a sense of urgency for an answer.
“We have to go with ‘yes’,” Fogle said. “We have to do something. Time is going by and it doesn’t stop. Not for anyone. Not for the people who have to wait (for an ambulance). Nobody wants to get into it, but something has to be done.”
2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor noted that the move for an audit is also a move for transparency.
“If the numbers come back and they’re good, we’ll figure something out. If not we’ll still work something out and look at other options,” he said.
5th Ward Alderman Kristin Barnard said she’s “hopeful” the resolutions will pass.
“I hope I make the right decision,” she said. “All of us up there, we’re all trying to do something, a fiscally responsible decision that also protects our community.”
