Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County is hosting its third Farmers-to-Families food box giveaway today at Niagara Falls High School, 4455 Porter Road. The giveaway will be begin at 11 a.m. until all food boxes have been handed out.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot in line due to the high demand for food boxes. All Niagara County residents are welcome to come and pick up a free box — this is not limited to families with children. This is a first-come, first-serve opportunity, with no pre-orders or deliveries available.
Only one food box will be available per household.
Visitors are asked to open their trunk or their side door as they approach the designated pickup location to expedite distribution and maintain proper social distancing. Please note that Cornell Cooperative Extension will not be distributing food boxes on the Niagara County Fairgrounds in Lockport. All boxes will be given out at the high school.
CCE Niagara is grateful for this opportunity to support the community and is thankful to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, James Desiderio Inc. of Buffalo, and Renzi Food Foodservice for helping make this food distribution possible.
To learn more about CCE-Niagara County, please visit cceniagaracounty.org.
