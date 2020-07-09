Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County is hosting its fourth Farmers-to-Families food box giveaway today at the Niagara County Fairgrounds, located at 4487 Lake Ave. in Lockport.
The giveaway, which is being held in partnership with Acting Sheriff, Michael. J. Filicetti, along with members of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, will be begin at 10 a.m. until all boxes have been handed out. To date, more than 3,600 food boxes containing 72,000 pounds of produce have been distributed in Niagara County through the Farmers-to-Families food box giveaways.
Attendees must enter gate 1, the northern most entrance on the fairgrounds. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot in line due to the high demand for food boxes. All Niagara County residents are welcome to come and pick up a free box — this is not limited to families with children. This is a first-come, first-serve opportunity, with no pre-orders or deliveries available. Only one food box will be available per household.
Visitors are asked to open their trunk or their side door as they approach the designated pickup location to expedite distribution, wear their face masks, and maintain proper social distancing.
CCE Niagara is grateful for this opportunity to support the community and is thankful to the United States Department of Agriculture, and James Desiderio Inc. of Buffalo for helping make this food distribution possible.
To learn more about CCE-Niagara County, please visit cceniagaracounty.org.
