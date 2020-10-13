LOCKPORT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County (CCE) will host their next Farmers-to-Families food box giveaway on Thursday at the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave. in Lockport. This giveaway will begin at approximately 2 p.m. until all boxes have been handed out.
While CCE’s previous giveaways had separate boxes for cooked meat, dairy, and produce, each box in this week’s giveaway will contain the following items:
• Dairy pack (cheese, butter, liquid eggs)
• Protein pack (diced chicken, chicken patties)
• Produce pack (apples, onions, potatoes)
• 1 gallon of milk
Attendees must enter gate 1, the northern most entrance on the fairgrounds. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot in line due to the high demand for food boxes. All Niagara County residents are welcome to come and pick up a free box — this is not limited to families with children. This is a first-come, first-serve opportunity, with no pre-orders or deliveries available. Only one food box will be available per household. Boxes are handed out at random.
Visitors are asked to open their trunk and wear their face masks as they approach the designated pickup location to expedite distribution and maintain proper social distancing.
CCE Niagara is grateful for this opportunity to support the community and is thankful to the United States Department of Agriculture and Sysco for helping to make this food distribution possible.
