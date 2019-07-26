Representatives from Cornerstone CFCU Arena are holding a fundraiser on Saturday to help raise money to replace one of the arena's Zamboni ice resurfacers.
The public is invited to join in the fun with Family Zam Jam, which will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The arena will be open for public skating, ice bumper cars and backyard games.
The cost is $10 per person including admission, skate rental and ice bumper car rentals or $35 maximum per family.
Also, a drive the Zamboni raffle was started on Friday with tickets at $10 each or three for $25, with the winner getting to drive the Zamboni. The winner must be 18 years old and possess a valid driver's license. Tickets can be purchased at the front desk through Sept. 9 when the contest winner will be announced at the Ben May Memorial Classic.
Cornerstone Executive Director Shelley Unocic said roughly $35,000 is needed to purchase a used Zamboni and arena officials are hoping community members will show their support.
"This event is a great way to beat the summer heat, support a worthy cause and spend some family time together," Unocic said.
