Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union’s first-ever Cornerstone Community Day produced $24,000 in donations for the Kenan Center and Niagara Hospice, the credit union announced Thursday.
Cornerstone Community Day, held Aug. 19 at the Kenan Center, was a fair, with food for purchase, a basket raffle, games, vendors and non-profit booths. Proceeds were earmarked in advance for the Kenan Center and Niagara Hospice, and the credit union solicited Community Day corporate sponsorships to increase the proceeds.
Bill Patti, executive director of the Kenan Center, was on hand to accept his organization’s $12,000 check. “Providing safe, affordable, engaging activities for community members of all ages is part of Kenan’s mission. Community Day was a brilliant example of what can happen when like-minded organizations work together to lift Lockport,” Patti said.
Karrie Gebhardt, director of advancement for Niagara Hospice, said “the time and talents of so many dedicated individuals was unmistakable for everyone who attended ... Cornerstone Community Day. This resulted in a wonderful event for our community and such a special fundraiser for Niagara Hospice. Hats off to Cornerstone, our generous community, and to all who contributed to the event’s success.”
Cornerstone Community Day “strengthens the bond between our members and families, elevates local businesses and organizations, and invests in the Lockport community,” credit union CEO Eric M. Hepkins said. “We are committed to continuing our support of the Lockport community through events, partnerships, and sponsorships that will positively impact our friends and neighbors.”
