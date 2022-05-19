The Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union is opening each of its locations to be access points for members and the entire community to give to the victims of the shooting in Buffalo which occurred this past Saturday.
All six locations: 4255 Witmer Road in Niagara Falls, 5 State St. in Middleport, 55 Stevens St. in Lockport, 107 Main St. in North Tonawanda, 315 Stahl Road in Getzville, as well as its headquarters on 6485 S. Transit Road in Lockport, will be open during business hours to collect food items, necessities, as well as monetary donations to give to FeedMore WNY as they help those affected by the tragedy.
As of this time, there is no end date for the drive.
