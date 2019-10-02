A 30-year-old Albany man has been charged for assaulting a Niagara County Jail Corrections Officer.
Sadiki G. Lawrence, 30, of Albany, was charged on Sept. 25 with second-degree assault, a class D felony.
Lawrence, an inmate in the jail, had attempted to escape from the infirmary of the jail and injured a corrections officer in the process, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lawrence’s cell was opened for a medically related check and he fled the area. A corrections officer said as they attempted to apprehend Lawrence, they fell to the ground and sustained an injury to her knee. The corrections officer was reportedly diagnosed with torn knee ligaments and a fractured arm as a result of the incident, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. It is believed that Lawrence was responsible for the injuries.
Lawrence was detained in lieu of $25,000.
