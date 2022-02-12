Cost of meat cuts deep: Shoppers trim purchases as prices rise 12.5%

Annalee Chau, a student from SUNY Cortland, has switched to purchasing meal ingredients other than meat.
“It’s pretty expensive, “said Chau, who was shopping Saturday at Grand Union on 3932 Route 281 in Cortlandville. “At least, it increased by a couple of dollars.”
She is not alone in seeing the prices rise.
The U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 12.5% in 2021, almost triple the 4.6% rise in 2020.
“The meat is super high,“ said Christine Moravia. “It’s too expensive to afford it.”
That’s why Chau tends to replace meat with other ingredients.
“I used to have more meat,” she said and laughed. “But now I just buy less because of the price.”
Crystal Marsh from Homer felt the same way as Chau did, she would still buy the same amount as usual for her family.
“I would say chicken, which used to be cheap, in some places you have to pay the prices – almost double," Marsh said.
The rise is national, but even local meat providers are feeling the increase.
“Our meat prices have gone up and our chicken breast has kind of skyrocketed,” said Jennifer DeHart, the owner of Bill Anderson's Farm Market on Route 281 in Little York. “We started from around $2.99 a pound, and then it was like $3.29 a pound, and then overnight, we’re now at $4.69 a pound.”
She said the ground beef price has increased, too, about $1 per pound, but not as much as the chicken breast price.
It’s a nationwide trend. DeHart attributed it to the lack of a workforce.
“Most of that is because there’s no one in the butcher, and no one doing the work,” she said. “COVID kind of screwed everything up, so we want people to go back to work.”
In any event, their sales haven’t been affected by the price increase.
“A lot of our customers want the local products,” DeHart said. “So they are willing to pay a little bit more for local products instead of big corporations, like Walmart and Price Chopper. They can afford to have their meat prices a little lower because they are buying it in truckloads.”
She said customers here are more quality-sensitive than budget-sensitive.
“We are keeping it small, but it’s fresher and it’s coming from the local area,” DeHart said. “People who care about where their food is coming from, they aren’t going to care so much about the price of meat.”
Analysts around the nation cite a number of factors in the rising price of meat. During the pandemic, many Americans splurged on food rather than travel or entertainment, increasing demand. The came as China switched to U.S.-produced meat instead of meat from Australia, even as the U.S. meat processing system had to cope with pandemic-related plant shutdowns and safety measures that cut into production.
President Joe Biden announced a plan in early January to boost competition in the meat industry, which includes distributing $1 billion to smaller meat and poultry producers.
But DeHart may not think that he has figured out the root of the problem.
“It’s just continuing to go up,” she said.
