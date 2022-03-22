The re-evaluation of City of Lockport properties after an 11-year gap of assessments has led to many assessments going up – with some homeowners seeing their projected home value increase by 300% – with varying affect on the tax rate.
While many residents are left to challenge their new assessments through the informal process of going through the assessor’s office or utilize the May 24 grievance day, the big question remains whether or not the entire situation could have been avoided.
The Town of Lockport has been doing its assessment every year. They pay approximately $15,000 a-year to GAR Associates to look over their work but largely do the work internally. Assessor Jill Lederhouse said the town had been doing this since 2000 and their equalization rate has stayed at 100% because of their work.
“Usually, between running analysis, we start in August … and we’re still doing last-minute tweaks (now),” Lederhouse said Friday. “We want to be as accurate as possible.”
That doesn’t mean there are not jumps in assessment.
“It’s definitely based on market,” she said. “I’ve been here since 2007 and even in 2008-2009, we haven’t seen the sales fall lower than the assessment. Even during the crash. … We’re still seeing the sales come in higher than the assessed value.”
Lederhouse said the point is to put a fair assessed value on each property and to keep everything “fair and equal” but it does affect how much homeowners are paying.
“Staying at 100% does help keep that tax rate at the lowest possible amount,” she said. “If you don’t stay to that year, then not only are you paying that extra levy, but your equalization rate comes into play in an additional tax rate.”
City of Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman also agreed with yearly assessment.
“The city needs to consider a plan to regularly assess so that our residents and property owners are not faced with dramatic change in their assessments all at once. This is an expensive and time-consuming process,” she wrote in an email on Thursday. “Regular updates would allow our residents to be at or near 100% equalization rate, which would benefit our residents who qualify for exemptions.”
Roman said that low equalization rates equal low exemption rates and a disproportionate amount is paid for school and county taxes by city property owners. Roman said she would be happy to discuss the concerns with residents and property owners and will provide as much information as possible to “navigate through the assessment process.”
City of Lockport Assessor Tracy Farrell said she would like to see “a yearly assessment to keep up and stay equal across the board.” She noted that the asking price of GAR to look over the department’s work was $25,000 a year.
City council members sounded off, as well.
“You wouldn’t have the sticker shock,” Common Council President Beakman said of the idea. “Unfortunately, waiting 10 years, it was the perfect storm of what could happen, and it did!”
Beakman said that many events are causing the difficulty right now, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can’t speak for the rest of the council, but I wouldn’t have a problem with it,” he said of doing yearly assessments. “We can’t wait 10 years and have this drop like a bomb. It’s not fair to the people.”
Alderwoman-at-Large Gina Pasceri also agreed with a yearly assessment.
“I think it should be done every year,” she said. “I think it benefits the residents to keep them current."
John Shoemaker, director of Real Property Tax Services of Niagara County, said Monday that the longer the wait, the more costly it would be for the city.
"Data collection has to be done and there's a number of other things," Shoemaker said. "There's all sorts of things that have to be done on the electronic side, the computer side of it. Computer assisted mass appraisal. It all becomes more expensive."
Shoemaker also said that "the shifts become more pronounced," for property owners the longer a municipality waits.
"We've got a couple of towns that are down to 40% where if they do a reassessment that makes a big shift. ... If you do it every year, people know their assessment is not set in stone and it can change on a yearly basis."
